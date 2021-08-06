Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson is latest celebrity revealed

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround reveals the latest celebrity in Strictly 2021

Newsround can exclusively reveal that Rhys Stephenson is the latest celeb to be announced as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Rhys presents on the CBBC channel, where he hosts from CBBC HQ often with Hacker T. Dog.

"I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation," he said.

"I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig's glare! I am READY!"

Rhys has appeared on lots of shows including Blue Peter, Saturday Mash-Up, Dengineers and of course, Newsround!

Away from presenting on CBBC, Rhys is also an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity which provides mental health help in schools.

Now the news is out there, he says he needs to get in touch with fellow CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual - who also appeared on Strictly back in 2019 - for some tips on learning the dances and dealing with the pressure.

But how did he find out the big news?

"I'd just finished doing CBBC live, and my agent called. I just went 'NOOO WAAAAY!'," Rhys says, adding that he's already "impatient" to get started on the show.

The latest series of Strictly will start in the autumn, and this year there's been a change to the judging line-up, with pro-dancer Anton Du Beke stepping into judge Bruno Tonioli's shoes, as well as a bunch of new pro dancers joining the show!

And there will be an all-male couple dancing together for the first time ever on the show too.

Rhys says that he has no idea which dancing professional he will be paired up with, but Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse are the judges he want to impress the most.

"Craig's the one you want to impress 'cause, you know he's a steely face, but then again, I love Motsi!

"Motsi is like the opposite to Craig, I want a 10 from her, where she's like 'YEEEAAAHHH'!"

Unfortunately, Blackpool week at the famous Blackpool Tower ballroom will not be going ahead this year, due to safety considerations during the coronavirus pandemic. The people who make Strictly say they had to make an "early call on it" and "sadly couldn't make it work".

The CBBC star says it's a shame he wont be able to dance at the famous Blackpool ballroom, but says he is "excited" to "wear something fun or silly" for the Halloween special episode of the show.

The outfits

Strictly is known for flamboyant and spectacular outfits, so what other outfits does Rhys want to wear?

"I want something with a cape," he says, adding that a "a cape commands respect", but he's not that bothered as long as the outfits he's given are "epic".

Will Rhys still be on CBBC?

Despite a busy schedule on Strictly, Rhys says he'll "definitely" still be presenting from CBBC HQ.

"I'm still going to be a presence on the channel, I can't just abandon CBBC, I probably won't be on as much, obviously because I'll be rehearsing, but I can't stay away from Hacker the dog that long."