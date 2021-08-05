International Cat Day: Send us your cat pics

Getty Images

It's International Cat Day on 8 August and it's all about celebrating our furry feline friends.

Here at Newsround HQ, we thought it'd be a great chance for you to share your cats with us! Send in your videos and photos using the links below.

Don't forget to also comment and tell us what you love about your magnificent moggies.

Getty Images

This year's theme is Be Cat Curious and is all about spending quality time with your cat and learning how to train them.

Organisers behind the day said: "95% of cat owners want more advice on training with their cat. With at least half saying they struggled to get their cat into the cat carrier."

Does your cat not like going in the carrier? Maybe you've taught your pet some cool tricks? Or just tell us what is your cat's name and breed. Let us know in the comments below.

We'd also love to see your pet cats! You can send in photos and videos of them using these links:

