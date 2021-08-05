play
Watch Newsround

Travel list: UK Quarantine rules change as France moves to amber list

Last updated at 16:54
comments
View Comments (10)
girl-next-to-eiffel-tower.Getty Images

From Sunday, fully-vaccinated people returning from France to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no longer need to quarantine.

This is one of the new changes to the traffic light travel rules announced by the government.

Late on Thursday, the Welsh government also confirmed it would be making the same changes as the rest of the UK, even though it continues "to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer".

Last month, France was added to a special category called amber-plus, after there were concerns about the Covid Beta variant there, which scientists think may be more resistant to vaccines.

However, France has now moved back to the amber category.

Find out more about the travel rules and which other countries have changed below...

What are the traffic light travel rules?
family-on-holiday.Getty Images

The international travel lists were set up as the government said it wanted to be clear with people where they could travel to, and what they needed to do when they came back.

Countries are put on a red, amber or green list, but holidaymakers should not travel to red list countries, according to government guidance.

Which countries have changed categories?
Passengers are escorted through the arrivals area of Heathrow Terminal Five, towards coaches destined for quarantine hotelsGetty Images

The new countries moving from the amber list to the green list are:

  • Austria
  • Germany
  • Slovenia
  • Slovakia
  • Latvia
  • Romania
  • Norway

Countries moving from the red list to the amber list include: India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

However, countries moving from amber to red are: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte.

These changes will come into effect at 04:00 BST on 8 August, raising the total number of countries or territories on the green list to 36.

But, other countries do have their own rules about allowing visitors - so being on the UK's green list does not always mean that travellers can visit there.

More like this

Shanequa roller-blading
play
1:54

School holidays: Beat the boredom this summer with these top tips

Beach.

Where can you go on holiday without quarantining?

Fake-cabin-crew.
play
1:18

Check out this school holiday - with a difference!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • I don’t get why Pakistan is on the red but India isn’t…

    • GirlyTomboy replied:
      It might be because there are more Covid cases in Pakistan than there are in India. But that is a bit weird as India is much more bigger and populated than Pakistan.

  • I am sooo happy that India is now in the Amber list. So I can now go and see my family in India. Yay!!

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      Lucky! I still can’t see my family in Pakistan and idk why

  • But then vaccinated can still spread it just a lower chance and under 18 can too🤔I’m still gonna quarantine even if I don’t have to

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      That’s probably the best decision cause then you’ll definitely not have it!

  • My mum is Romanian so now I can go and see my Gran in Romania
    Yay

  • That is sad

    • skater_gal replied:
      why?

Top Stories

giraffes.

It's not a tall story! Giraffes make friends too

comments
19
strictly-come-dancing-logo.

Strictly 2021: Who's in the celebrity line-up so far?

comments
56
helicopter-pouring-water-on-wildfire

Fire crews tackle wildfires in Turkey and Greece

comments
6
Newsround Home