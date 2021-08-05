Travel list: UK Quarantine rules change as France moves to amber list

Getty Images

From Sunday, fully-vaccinated people returning from France to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will no longer need to quarantine.

This is one of the new changes to the traffic light travel rules announced by the government.

Late on Thursday, the Welsh government also confirmed it would be making the same changes as the rest of the UK, even though it continues "to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer".

Last month, France was added to a special category called amber-plus, after there were concerns about the Covid Beta variant there, which scientists think may be more resistant to vaccines.

However, France has now moved back to the amber category.

Find out more about the travel rules and which other countries have changed below...

What are the traffic light travel rules?

Getty Images

The international travel lists were set up as the government said it wanted to be clear with people where they could travel to, and what they needed to do when they came back.

Countries are put on a red, amber or green list, but holidaymakers should not travel to red list countries, according to government guidance.

Red : Only UK or Irish nationals or UK residents are allowed to travel to the UK from red list countries and when you come back you have to quarantine in a specially approved hotel which would cost thousands of pounds for a family.

Amber : You can visit these countries, but there are rules. People must do a Covid-19 test before and after travelling to the country, and must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days. Fully vaccinated people, or children under 18, do not need to quarantine upon their return to England.

Green: You can go on holiday to these countries and if you test negative when you come home, you can carry on as normal.

Which countries have changed categories?

Getty Images

The new countries moving from the amber list to the green list are:

Austria

Germany

Slovenia

Slovakia

Latvia

Romania

Norway

Countries moving from the red list to the amber list include: India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

However, countries moving from amber to red are: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte.

These changes will come into effect at 04:00 BST on 8 August, raising the total number of countries or territories on the green list to 36.

But, other countries do have their own rules about allowing visitors - so being on the UK's green list does not always mean that travellers can visit there.