Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who's in the celebrity line-up this year?

The 19th series of the show will start later this year

The first celebrities have been revealed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing!

That's right, it's time to dust off your glitterball and polish your dancing shoes because Strictly is back!

The show will kick off in the autumn, and this year there's been a change to the judging line-up, with pro-dancer Anton Du Beke stepping into judge Bruno Tonioli's shoes, as well as bunch of new pro dancers joining the show!

And there will be an all-male couple for the first time on Strictly.

The first celebrity contestants have been revealed, and we will keep you up-to-date with who else will be joining the series when they are announced. So keeeeeeep checking back!

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing contestants this year?

John Whaite is the fourth celebrity confirmed for the new series of Strictly.

He is a chef, TV presenter and cookery author, who won the third series of The Great British Bake Off.

"I'm so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I've been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can't wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

"What's more exciting for me, is that I'm going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I'm paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!" he said.

AJ Odudu was the third contestant to be revealed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

She is a TV presenter, who you might recognise from The Voice and The Voice Kids.

She said: "I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year's Strictly Come Dancing and I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she's going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!"

Robert Webb was the second contestant to be announced.

He is a BAFTA award-winning actor, an author and a comedian.

"I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It's a big, generous, joyful show and I can't wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that's what happens.

"My goal is to try to survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it's going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it's a test of dancing." he said.

Tom Fletcher was the first contestant to be revealed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Tom is an author, composer, musician, singer and songwriter (phew!) and you might know him from the band McFly and as the author of The Christmasaurus and The Creakers.

"I think the fact that I'm actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I'm writing this! I'm incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified!

"My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I'm not sure how far they'll get me in the competition but I can't wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire." he said.

Well, we can't wait to see your dad-dancing Tom!

