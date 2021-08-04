Katarina Johnson-Thompson out of the Olympics

PA Media

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Tokyo 2020 hopes have ended as she's had to pull out of the competition with a leg injury.

She's out of her event, the heptathlon, because of an injury she got to her right calf during the 200m race.

She was in fifth position in the leader board before injury struck with around 100m to go in the race.

When she fell Katarina refused treatment and a wheelchair on the track but instead picked herself up to finish the race.

She limped across the finish line but was disqualified for leaving her lane after falling, leaving her in last position on the leader board.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's journey to Tokyo 2020

It's been a tough few months for Katarina as she's had to fight back from the serious injury and surgery in December. Tokyo 2020 was due to be her first full heptathlon since winning the world title in Doha in 2019.

Former TeamGB Heptatholon gold-medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill said about Katarina: "She had the best year of her life in 2019, she was ready to go. When you're in that position, going into an Olympic year, that's the best place you can be - you just need to ride through the winter, maintain that form, and you're at the Olympics.

"The event is so gruelling and it's ended up in injury. It's utterly, utterly devastating for her."

There's been a lot of injury problems for Team GB on the track this year as Dina Asher-Smith had already pulled out of the 200m having failed to make the 100m final. Adam Gemili also tore his hamstring at the last minute before his 200m heat and walked the race.

However, Great Britain have won one medal at the Olympic Stadium so far, Keely Hodgkinson's silver in the women's 800m.