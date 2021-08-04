Simone Biles and Taylor Swift share the love

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Simone Biles have been sharing their love and admiration for each other through messages on social media.

Ahead of Simone's return to the Olympics yesterday, when Simone won a bronze medal in the women's balance beam final, Taylor appeared in a moving video tribute to the gymnastics star.

She spoke over footage of Simone performing gymnastics routines, talking about how heroic she's been dealing with all the media attention and for putting her mental health needs first.

It's after Simone stepped down from some of the Olympic events she was due to take part in because she wanted to look after her mental health.

In the video Taylor asks: "What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?"

"When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

Taylor finished with: "Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human, and that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo."

Simone responded to the message, writing: "I'm crying. How special. I love you Taylor Swift."

Taylor replied: "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Simone's bronze win this week was her second bronze medal in the event, and her seventh Olympic medal overall.

