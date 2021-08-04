Premier League: Players will continue to take the knee

Reuters

Footballers in the Premier League say they will continue to take the knee as a sign of their "unity against all forms of racism".

The Premier League said it "wholeheartedly supported" the decision.

The players and match officials will also continue to wear a No Room For Racism badge on their shirts for this 2021-2022 season.

The Premier League starts on August 13 with promoted team Brentford against Arsenal.

Players and staff have been taking the knee, before kick-off, since June last year to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Getty Images Newcastle Utd's Jammal Lascelles kneels in solidarity during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sheffield

The FA, Premier League, English Football League, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship all say they will support players taking the knee before matches.

The Premier League players said in a statement: "We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism."

They added they are committed to getting rid of racial prejudice and "bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all."

Will everyone take the knee?

Not all football players agree with taking the knee.

Some feel it is just a gesture and does not go far enough to address racism.

Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha said earlier this year that he was going to stop taking the knee. Zaha said players "should stand tall" and thinks taking the knee is degrading.

He spoke in February and said: "Why must I even wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my top to show you that we matter? This is all degrading stuff."

Taking the knee in English football began in June last year, following the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, in 2020, players and staff wanted to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Getty Images Wilfried Zaha doesn't agree with taking the knee, calling the gesture 'degrading'

Other football leagues

The English Football League (EFL) announced on Tuesday they would support any players or staff who want to take the knee during this season.

The EFL will also be launching a new "Together Against Discrimination" message which will see clubs have a unified approach to show that racism, discrimination and abuse are not welcome in football.

Racism in football

After England's defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received racist abuse online after their missed penalties.

Fans also booed England players who took the knee in the run-up to the Euro tournament this summer.