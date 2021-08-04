play
Tokyo 2020: How much do you know about skateboarder Sky Brown?

Last updated at 13:31
  • 9/9 You know loads about Sky - well done!

  • 6/9 you know a lot about sky-well done

  • 2/9. I did not know that she made a song!

    • Gerbil Fan replied:
      I didn't know about her song as well

  • OMG I listen to her song girl all the time its so good!!! Anyone agree?

    • QueenCandyRainbow replied:
      I agree

  • She released a book and a song! I am lising to it right now! I asked my alexa to play it!!!

  • 4/9 with a few guesses cus i didn't know!

    • candycloudgalaxy123 replied:
      same!!!

  • I'm pretty bad, I got 2/9, but I tried again and got 9/9

    • Gerbil Fan replied:
      Same!!

  • 6/9 - quite a few guesses

  • 5/9 ⚡️

  • 9/9!

  • I got 5/9, which is alright but I definitely know more about Sky now which is awesome :) Congrats to her on getting Bronze that's unbelievable, incredible and amazing!! What did you get?

