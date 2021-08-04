Cinderella: What do we know about Amazon and Camilla Cabello's new film?

Amazon Prime Video

The trailer for the new Cinderella movie has been released.

Camila Cabello will star as the iconic character and the trailer gives us some hints to what we can expect.

The film will skip cinema release and instead go straight to Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

But what else do we know about the film? Read on to find out.

Modern twist

Amazon Prime Video Cinderella wants to design her own dresses and maybe not be a princess

The film will follow the classic story but have some twists along the way.

Cinderella wants to launch her own clothing company 'Dresses by Ella' and isn't too sure she wants to be a princess.

"I pick you to be my princess" asks Prince Charming, with Cinderella replying: "What about my work?"

"I don't want a life stuck waving from a royal box, anymore than a life confirmed to a basement," Cinderella adds.

She still does make it to the ball, in one of her beautiful dresses, but will she end up with Prince Charming?

Famous faces

Amazon Prime Video Frozen star Idina Menzel plays the evil step-mother

It's not just popstar Camila who you'll recognise. Cinderella's horrible step-mum is played by Idina Menzel.

You might not know Idina's face but you'll definitely recognise her voice, as she plays Elsa in Frozen.

Pitch Perfect's writer and director, Kay Cannon, also worked on this film too so you can expect some brilliant music.

There will be classic covers but also some original songs by Cabello and Menzel.

Prince Charming is called Robert in this movie and is played by Nicolas Galitzine who hasn't been in any big films before.

What do you think of Camila as Cinderella? Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.