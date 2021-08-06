play
Spanish cave markings near Malaga believed to be Neanderthal art

Last updated at 07:25
Picture said to show Neanderthal cave-paintings inside the Andalusian cave of Ardales in SpainGetty Images
Some of the red pigments are believed to have been created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago

A study of marks in a cave in Spain called The Cueva de Ardales has made an exciting discovery - artwork by Neanderthals.

Until recently the markings - which are around 65,000 years old - were believed to have happened naturally.

But now it has been revealed that the staining in the caves could only have been achieved by splattering and blowing.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, says the red pigments discovered in three caves near Malaga are a form of Neanderthal cave art.

How were the paintings discovered?
The cave-paintings found in three caves in Spain, one of them in Ardales, were created between 43,000 and 65,000 years ago, 20,000 years before modern humans arrived in EuropeGetty Images
The markings on three caves in Spain did not occur naturally, scientists say

The paintings were first discovered back in 1812 after a concealed entrance was exposed following an earthquake.

This new research also shows the pigment was applied at different times, sometimes more than 10,000 years apart - suggesting many generations of Neanderthals returned over time to make the symbolic markings.

Researchers say the latest discovery adds to evidence that our evolutionary cousins were more intelligent than we might have previously believed

