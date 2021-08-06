Spanish cave markings near Malaga believed to be Neanderthal art

A study of marks in a cave in Spain called The Cueva de Ardales has made an exciting discovery - artwork by Neanderthals.
Until recently the markings - which are around 65,000 years old - were believed to have happened naturally.
But now it has been revealed that the staining in the caves could only have been achieved by splattering and blowing.
The study, published in the journal PNAS, says the red pigments discovered in three caves near Malaga are a form of Neanderthal cave art.
The paintings were first discovered back in 1812 after a concealed entrance was exposed following an earthquake.
This new research also shows the pigment was applied at different times, sometimes more than 10,000 years apart - suggesting many generations of Neanderthals returned over time to make the symbolic markings.
Researchers say the latest discovery adds to evidence that our evolutionary cousins were more intelligent than we might have previously believed
