Whipsnade Zoo welcome foal of last 'truly wild' horses

A rare Przewalski foal has been born at Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire in the UK.

The species is known as the last "truly wild" species and is endangered.

Conservationists in Mongolia, where the Przewalski species originates, where asked to name the animal, and they chose Sooton, which means "sassy and vigilant" in Mongolian.

Unlike other species of horse that are sometimes described as wild, the Przewalski horse is the only species considered by conservationists to be truly wild, as it is not descended from domesticated horses.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Here is Sootan with her mum, Charlotte

"We are delighted to welcome another Przewalski foal to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo," said Team leader Mark Holden, adding that the foal helps grow "the number of these incredible endangered animals - the last remaining species of truly wild horse left in the world."

The keeper explained that the Sooton's mum has, "been very protective, so we've kept our distance, happy to see that Sooton's suckling and developing well.

"Sooton has mostly stayed close to her mum and her big sister Shargahan but is just starting to stretch her legs and try to gallop."