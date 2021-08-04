Tokyo Olympics: Alice Dearing is the first black woman to represent Team GB in a swimming event

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'I can do so much better' - Emotional Dearing reflects on her 10km marathon swim

Alice Dearing has made Team GB history on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

She is the first ever black woman to represent Team GB in a swimming event at an Olympics.

Alice placed 19th in the event, finishing five minutes behind the winners who came in just under the two-hour mark. She said afterwards she could do much better, but says she hopes people now know that sport is "available to anyone".

"It's incredible to race at the Olympics but I'm really disappointed with the result. I know I can do better. I want to go to Paris [the next Olympic host] and have a better race, perform better than this."

Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha won gold, while Sharon van Rouwendaal from the Netherlands took the silver. Australian swimmer Kareena Lee claimed the bronze.

Getty Images Alice Dearing competing in the 10km marathon race

'Chase your dreams'

Alice Dearing told BBC Sport's Nick Hope after her event that four or five years ago she never thought she would have had this opportunity.

"I really hope it makes a difference. I really hope people look at this and think it is doable, it is doable for anybody out there," said the marathon swimmer.

"If you want to go to the Olympics, give it your best shot - don't let anyone tell you it's not for you. Go chase your dreams if that's what you want to do."

Did you catch Alice's swim? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!