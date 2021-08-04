play
Tokyo Olympics: Alice Dearing is the first black woman to represent Team GB in a swimming event

Last updated at 06:52
Alice Dearing has made Team GB history on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

She is the first ever black woman to represent Team GB in a swimming event at an Olympics.

Alice placed 19th in the event, finishing five minutes behind the winners who came in just under the two-hour mark. She said afterwards she could do much better, but says she hopes people now know that sport is "available to anyone".

"It's incredible to race at the Olympics but I'm really disappointed with the result. I know I can do better. I want to go to Paris [the next Olympic host] and have a better race, perform better than this."

Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha won gold, while Sharon van Rouwendaal from the Netherlands took the silver. Australian swimmer Kareena Lee claimed the bronze.

alice-dearingGetty Images
Alice Dearing competing in the 10km marathon race
'Chase your dreams'

Alice Dearing told BBC Sport's Nick Hope after her event that four or five years ago she never thought she would have had this opportunity.

"I really hope it makes a difference. I really hope people look at this and think it is doable, it is doable for anybody out there," said the marathon swimmer.

"If you want to go to the Olympics, give it your best shot - don't let anyone tell you it's not for you. Go chase your dreams if that's what you want to do."

  • no more racism

  • She should be so proud! Setting such an inspiration for young kids go GB!

  • She's tried her best, that's all she can do! She is very inspiring as the first female black swimmer to represent team GB and an inspiration to little children!

  • She shouldn’t be upset….she tries her best and that’s all you can do! She is very inspiring and she should be immensely proud of herself! Well done Alice 🙂

  • Wow! She should be so proud of herself - she’s so inspiring

