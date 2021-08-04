play
Tokyo Olympics: Sky Brown wins Olympics skateboarding bronze medal

Last updated at 07:58
comments
View Comments (48)
Sky BrownGetty Images

Sky Brown has won an "incredible" bronze in the women's park skateboarding final at the Tokyo Olympics.

This makes 13-year-old Brown Great Britain's youngest EVER Olympic medallist.

She landed bronze after a great final run, after falling in her first two attempts.

Sky has broken swimmer Sarah Hardcastle's record as Britain's youngest summer Games medallist - the swimmer was 15 years old when she won silver and bronze at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Sky Brown at the Tokyo OlympicsPA Media
Sky Brown on the Olympics park course
Sky Brown chats with BBC sports Tim Warwood before she competed
How did Sky Brown perform in Tokyo?

Sky scored 56.47 in her final run, after she fell during her first two attempts.

All three of the medallists were young, with Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, taking gold and fellow Japanese competitor Kokona Hiraki, only aged 12, winning silver.

Sky Brown and her dadReuters
Sky celebrates with her dad

In her final run, Sky kept her cool, landing a kickflip indy, which was the trick that caused her to fall in her first two runs.

When Sky heard she had won a medal, she cried with happiness and her dad lifted her in the air.

How does she feel?

After getting her bronze medal, Sky Brown said: "It was a super-sick final. All the girls were ripping it, it was insane.

"This is incredible - it feels unreal! I'm so happy to be here - I'm blessed.

"I was definitely bumped. I fell twice, that made the last run feel even better."

When asked what she'll be doing next, she replied: "Hang out with some friends, and party!"

Let us know what you think of this amazing 13-year-old's amazing achievement in the comments!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Only thirteen and on the Olympic podium! Well done!

  • yay
    😊❤😊❤😊❤

  • well done

  • Sky is my idol i Love ❤️ skateboarding 🛹

  • Well done sky! You did really well. Congratulations!

  • Well done Sky, I knew you could win😃😃

  • Well done 👏 you did so well seeing as you fell

  • Wow! Well done Sky!

  • You r rlly talented sky

  • Well done for winning bronze Sky, especially at such a young age!

  • WOW! 🥉😀

  • Well done!! All of GB are very proud of you 🎉

  • Well done!😁

  • YOU GO Girl!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Omg 😆 yasssss go sky

  • Wow, great job for bronze!

  • Congratulations 😊👏

  • Wowe Sky Brown!!
    That’s amazing 🤩
    People r so proud of you 👏
    12 years old aswell that’s good for a bronze. x

    • ShimmerMermaid replied:
      I think she's 13...

  • Yay! Well done! 🎉

