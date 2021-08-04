play
Watch Newsround

Covid vaccine scientist given her own Barbie

Last updated at 07:38
comments
View Comments
Sarah Gilbert with Barbie.Mattel

The scientist who helped make the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, has been given her own special edition Barbie.

Mattel - the company that makes Barbie - has been celebrating the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) during the pandemic.

As part of this, Professor Gilbert has been honoured as a 'Barbie Role Model' for her work creating the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab.

My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a Vaccinologist.

Prof Gilbert

She's one of five amazing scientists from around the world who have had special one-of-a-kind Barbie produced for them.

"I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into STEM careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are," she said.

More than 46.8 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - part of the biggest vaccine programme the country has ever launched.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca injection is one of the main vaccines which has been used for this.

The other scientists being honoured by Barbie include American nurse Amy O'Sullivan who treated the first COVID-19 patient at the Wycoff Hospital in Brooklyn.

After contracting the virus herself, O'Sullivan returned to work when she was recovered to help others.

Dr Kirby White from Australia is another of those being honoured.

She is the co-founder of "Gowns for Doctors" - a company which created gowns that can be laundered and re-used, allowing frontline workers in Australia to continue seeing patients during the pandemic.

More like this

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe

Coronavirus: Is there a coronavirus vaccine and how do vaccines work?

jim
play
2:56

Covid-19: Vaccines to be offered to some under-18s in UK

Prof-Sarah-Gilbert.

Coronavirus vaccine: Who is Professor Sarah Gilbert?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Sky Brown

Yeeesss! Sky Brown wins bronze!

comments
48
Karsten Warholm screaming.

Six amazing Olympic medallists you might have missed

comments
6
Shauna Coxsey climbing.
play
1:44

Olympics: Team GB's Shauna Coxsey on climbing in Tokyo

Newsround Home