Covid-19: Most Coronavirus rules to end in Scotland from 9 August

Last updated at 14:11
Almost all Covid-19 restrictions will end in Scotland from Monday 9 August, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Scotland's First Minister said social distancing will be dropped in most settings, meaning more people will be allowed into restaurants and larger crowds will be allowed at sporting events and concerts.

However, wearing face coverings in some public spaces will continue, including in secondary schools where staff and children over the age of 12 will need to maintain 1m physical distancing for the first six weeks of term.

All secondary pupils and staff will also be asked to take lateral flow test before returning after the holidays and twice a week after that.

Self-isolation rules changing

Those who have symptoms of, or who test positive for Covid, will still be required to self-isolate as now.

But children who are close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate - as long as they have a negative PCR test result.

Nicola Sturgeon urged the public to "continue to be careful, cautious, and sensible even as legal restrictions are lifted".

But, she warned that there's no guarantee that the restrictions won't come back, saying the virus in the winter "may well pose challenges for us again".

  • Primary kids in masks!

    • magichocolate replied:
      True

  • I’m in England and I still don’t feel like it’s safe enough to end all measures!

