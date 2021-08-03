play
UK weather: Thunderstorms to hit some places later this week

Last updated at 14:27
child-with-umbrella.Getty Images

Many parts of the UK are expected to experience thunderstorms later on this week.

The Met Office, which provides the country with important updates on the weather, has issued what's known as a yellow weather warning affecting several places across the UK.

The warning will begin on Friday morning at 10am and end on Friday evening just before midnight.

The areas covered are expected to see thundery downpours and the Met Office has also warned that there is a small chance of flooding. Some places could experience road closures and delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

What is a weather warning?
road-closure-sign.PA Media
Extreme weather conditions can lead to road closures

The Met Office has different types of weather warnings to make sure that people stay safe when severe weather hits the UK.

This can include heavy rain, snow, wind, fog and ice.

The warnings have different colours depending on how bad - and potentially dangerous - the weather is. These are yellow, amber and red.

What is a yellow weather warning?
Floods-in-London.Getty Images
Parts of London saw heavy rain last month which led to difficult driving conditions

A yellow warning is the one down from amber, so is the least severe warning of the three.

It means the weather is likely to have some impact, for example travel disruption.

Many people might be able to carry on as normal but others will be directly affected.

People are advised to keep an eye on the latest forecast to work out how much they might be impacted, especially if the weather changes or gets worse.

Normally the Met Office will put out specific advice or issues to watch out for as part of their weather warnings.

What is a weather warning?

comments
comments
comments
