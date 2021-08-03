play
Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles wins bronze in Olympic gymnastics return

Last updated at 10:50
USA's Simone Biles returns to competition with a strong performance in the beam final

Simone Biles has won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in an emotional return to Olympic gymnastics competition.

Competing in the beam event, China's Guan Chenchen won gold, with team-mate Tang Xijing taking silver.

Biles, who is the most successful US gymnast of all time and one of the best gymnasts in the world, had not competed since last week's team final, where she performed on the vault before saying she needed to stop to protect her mental health.

Speaking to the BBC, Biles said it's "too early to say what the future holds" and that the medal is "much sweeter" than the bronze she won in the same event at the last Olympic Games.

Simone Biles: Get to know the Olympic gymnast
Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

The American won bronze on the beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and before the start of this year's Games there was a chance of six possible gold medals for her in Tokyo.

However, during the team final she struggled to complete the planned number of twists in her vault and spulled out of the event.

She explained afterwards that she needed to take time to focus on her mental health and that she had been suffering with the 'twisties' which gymnasts describe as having a mental block.

Biles missed four more events while taking a break, before returning for the beam event on Tuesday.

The return to competition was also her last chance of a medal at this Olympic Games, having won a silver in the team event despite having to stop.

After completing a strong routine, Biles jumped up and down and hugged her rivals, registering a bronze winning score of 14.000.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Everything about Biles but nothing about the 16 year old (yes, 16!) who won gold! She was far and away the best there as well I don’t really understand why there’s nothing about that part from one line?

  • woah that is cool!

  • Well done Simone!

  • You go girl! ⚡️Girl power ⚡️

  • Well done I am so proud of you 👍

  • go simone!!!!!!!!

  • Well done Simone! She should be really proud of herself after her amazing acheivement!👏💖

  • 🥉I’m glad that she was able to help coverage of mental health and also win a bronze medal! She deserves it so congrats🥉

  • Congratulations simone!

  • Congratulations to her!

  • yes well done Simone! I'm very happy for her as she has been through a lot. However the only part that i'm confused is about this event. How is it different to any other event that she didnt take part in. Still well done Simone

    • RedPanda replied:
      I think it’s to do with the twisties. She might have got better in time to do the beam or it could have been because she might not hurt herself as much if something were to go wrong.

  • I am so pleased for her to get a BRONZE medal!

    • Summer replied:
      Same!

