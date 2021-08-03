Chapman's pygmy chameleon close to extinction has been found

Krystal Tolley

Scientists have discovered a rare chameleon after it was thought to be extinct.

The species, called Chapman's pygmy chameleon, was only discovered in the 1990s. It was then thought to have become extinct because of deforestation.

But a new study has found the tiny creatures are still around and living in small areas of rainforest in southern Malawi, in south-eastern Africa.

How do you celebrate finding a tiny chameleon?

The critically endangered Chapman's pygmy chameleon is only 5.5cm long and is believed to be one of the world's rarest chameleons.

It's usually found in the forest in the Malawi Hills but much of this has been cut down for farming.

Researchers were worried the chameleon might be extinct so they asked for public donations to help fund their research.

The money raised was used to look at patches of forest, where they did eventually find the reptiles.

Lead professor Krystal Tolley said: "The first one we found was in the transition zone on the forest edge, where there are some trees but mostly maize and cassava plants. When we found it we got goose bumps and just started jumping around."

They are little, gentle creatures. Other chameleon species can be hysterical, hissing and biting, but pygmy chameleons are gentle and just beautiful. Krystal Tolley , Professor South African National Biodiversity Institute and the University of the Witwatersrand

Professor Tolley added that the destruction of the forest needs to be looked at urgently because it is affecting the animals habitat and could lead them to extinction.

The chameleons found in the forest are in small, disconnected areas of forest so more needs to be done to join these areas up.

The team of researchers suggest that part of the forest should be protected as a key biodiversity area and the chameleon population should be monitored more.