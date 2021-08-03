Wally the walrus: Spotted in Ireland

Martyn Barlow

Have you been wondering where Wally the walrus is?

Well the search is over - he has been seen off County Waterford in the Republic of Ireland.

Wally has been all around the UK's shores for months, most recently he has been causing trouble in the Isles of Scilly, off the coast of Cornwall.

This spotting in Republic of Ireland gives wildlife experts hope that he is making his way back to the Arctic where his species is usually found.

Daphne Skinnard Wally was causing trouble on the Isles of Scilly

Dan Jarvis from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has been keeping an eye on the walrus. He said: "We are really pleased it has worked out for the best."

Wally has been busy travelling about 2,500 miles (4,000km) along the coast of Western Europe, including Spain, Wales and Cornwall.

Mr Jarvis said: "The best news would be that he continues to travel north under his own steam. We'll just have to wait and see."

Wally was causing trouble at the harbour on the Isles of Scilly and polar bear scent and growls were going to be used to try scare the walrus away.

Wally has been very popular at the different coasts he appears at, but hopefully he will continue his return home to the Arctic.