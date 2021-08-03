play
Watch Newsround

Baby pandas born at Beauval Zoo

Last updated at 07:46
comments
View Comments (14)
baby pandaEPA

Two baby pandas have been born at the Beauval Zoo in France.

Their mum, Huan Huan, gave birth to the two little ones in the early hours of Monday.

The zoo said the new born babies were doing well.

panda with baby in it's mouthReuters

The baby pandas, who are both girls, were very pink when they were born and don't have names yet.

The two hand sized cubs weighed 149g and 129g which is less a sharing bar of chocolate.

Their mum is taking care of them well, licking them clean.

pandaReuters
Mum Huan Huan is taking care of the babies

Last month, it was announced that giant pandas were no longer seen as endangered but were still vulnerable. The classification was downgraded as their number in the wild has reached 1,800.

President of the zoo, Rodolphe Delord, said: "The two babies are pink. They are perfectly healthy. They look big enough. They are magnificent."

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi came to the zoo on loan from China in 2012.

More like this

ariana-grande-gaming-character.

Ariana Grande will be headlining a Fortnite concert!

I'm a celeb logo

I'm A Celebrity 2021: The hit show is returning to Wales

underwater forest.

Incredible photos show underwater forest

Your Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • So Cute 🥰

  • cute!🐼🐼🐼💕

  • Nice
    But they do look a bit creepy when they are born

  • cuuuuuuteeeee
    eek
    awwww so cuttttttteeee

  • So so so so cute !!!

  • awwww

  • This is excellent news for the vulnerable species , the giant panda especially with numbers as low as 1,800 in the wild - well done mum huan huan too !🐼

  • 💗🐼So cute🐼💗

    • Summer replied:
      Agreed!💕

  • Aww, they are so adorable to look at!!🐼

  • I’m against zoos. When I was younger and didn’t know about zoos. I used to go to this zoo in france the exact same one. And they are cruel to animals in zoos. In this zoo they separated and elephant baby from its mum. But at least it’s giant pandas. But they can’t enjoy the life in the wild.

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories

Sky on a skateboard

Sky Brown: 'I just want to inspire girls around the world'

comments
5
school-pupils.

Most Covid rules to end in Scotland from 9 August

comments
3
extreme-weather.

What extreme weather tells us about climate change

comments
39
Newsround Home