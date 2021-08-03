Baby pandas born at Beauval Zoo

EPA

Two baby pandas have been born at the Beauval Zoo in France.

Their mum, Huan Huan, gave birth to the two little ones in the early hours of Monday.

The zoo said the new born babies were doing well.

Reuters

The baby pandas, who are both girls, were very pink when they were born and don't have names yet.

The two hand sized cubs weighed 149g and 129g which is less a sharing bar of chocolate.

Their mum is taking care of them well, licking them clean.

Reuters Mum Huan Huan is taking care of the babies

Last month, it was announced that giant pandas were no longer seen as endangered but were still vulnerable. The classification was downgraded as their number in the wild has reached 1,800.

President of the zoo, Rodolphe Delord, said: "The two babies are pink. They are perfectly healthy. They look big enough. They are magnificent."

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi came to the zoo on loan from China in 2012.