Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Check out the winning emblem design!

Last updated at 15:29
Queen's-Platinum-Jubilee-emblem.PA Media
It was 19-year-old student Edward Robert's logo that caught the eye of the judges

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will mark her 70th year on the throne and a new emblem has been created by a university student to celebrate the occasion.

Young creatives between the ages of between 13 and 25 were given the opportunity to come up with a design for the emblem as part of a national competition run by the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

It was 19-year-old student Edward Robert's simple purple and platinum-coloured logo that caught the eye of the judges.

His design, which features a crown and cleverly ties in the number 70, was picked by a panel of graphic designers, visual artists and design professionals, experts from the V&A, the Royal College of Art, the Design Museum, and a representative from the royal household.

"This clean graphic design takes us on a simple line journey to create the crown and the number 70, beautifully capturing the continuous thread of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year reign," said Paul Thompson who is the vice-chancellor of the Royal College of Art and was on the judging panel.

It'll be used to publicise the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which will be marked next June by a special four-day bank holiday weekend.

edward-robert.PA Media
Edward describes his emblem as "elegant"

"It's just an amazing feeling to win it, I couldn't believe I'd won it really. I thought I had achieved something by getting to the top 100 so to even win it - I was over the moon," Edward who is from Southwell in Nottinghamshire said.

The teenager is currently studying for a degree in graphic and communication design at the University of Leeds and he has a real passion for art and design. Edward says he worked on the emblem in his spare time and updated the design regularly before submitting his design for the competition.

Katherine-Dewar.Getty Images
10-year-old Katherine Dewar won the competition to design the emblem for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2011

"I was thinking of ways I could re-create the continuity of the Queen's reign in the design and I had a eureka moment," the 19-year-old said about his inspiration for the emblem.

"I thought if I could create a continuous line that incorporates the key features of St Edward's crown that would be a really good way of representing the continuing reign of the Queen."

Edward will be invited to attend next year's Jubilee celebrations which will include a special live concert outside Buckingham Palace featuring with some of the world's biggest stars.

