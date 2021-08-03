Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Check out the winning emblem design!

PA Media It was 19-year-old student Edward Robert's logo that caught the eye of the judges

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will mark her 70th year on the throne and a new emblem has been created by a university student to celebrate the occasion.

Young creatives between the ages of between 13 and 25 were given the opportunity to come up with a design for the emblem as part of a national competition run by the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

It was 19-year-old student Edward Robert's simple purple and platinum-coloured logo that caught the eye of the judges.

His design, which features a crown and cleverly ties in the number 70, was picked by a panel of graphic designers, visual artists and design professionals, experts from the V&A, the Royal College of Art, the Design Museum, and a representative from the royal household.

"This clean graphic design takes us on a simple line journey to create the crown and the number 70, beautifully capturing the continuous thread of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year reign," said Paul Thompson who is the vice-chancellor of the Royal College of Art and was on the judging panel.

It'll be used to publicise the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which will be marked next June by a special four-day bank holiday weekend.

PA Media Edward describes his emblem as "elegant"

"It's just an amazing feeling to win it, I couldn't believe I'd won it really. I thought I had achieved something by getting to the top 100 so to even win it - I was over the moon," Edward who is from Southwell in Nottinghamshire said.

The teenager is currently studying for a degree in graphic and communication design at the University of Leeds and he has a real passion for art and design. Edward says he worked on the emblem in his spare time and updated the design regularly before submitting his design for the competition.

Getty Images 10-year-old Katherine Dewar won the competition to design the emblem for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2011

"I was thinking of ways I could re-create the continuity of the Queen's reign in the design and I had a eureka moment," the 19-year-old said about his inspiration for the emblem.

"I thought if I could create a continuous line that incorporates the key features of St Edward's crown that would be a really good way of representing the continuing reign of the Queen."

Edward will be invited to attend next year's Jubilee celebrations which will include a special live concert outside Buckingham Palace featuring with some of the world's biggest stars.