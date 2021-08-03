Harry Kane: Could England captain be switching clubs?

Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur

England football captain Harry Kane has got people talking after failing to turn up at his club Tottenham for pre-season.

Kane got to the final of the Euros with England this summer, scoring four goals in the tournament. He is considered to be one of the best forwards in the world and was expected to return back to Spurs after a short break.

But there have been rumours about him leaving the team and moving to Premier League champions Manchester City in a massive transfer worth more than £100m.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Harry Kane scores as England beat Germany at Euro 2020

Kane signed a six-year contract with Tottenham in 2018, so in theory that keeps him at the club until 2024, but also means any team wanting to buy him would have to spend a lot of money to persuade Spurs to sell their best player.

However, it has been reported that Kane has an agreement with Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave this summer, although Levy has denied this.

Do you think Harry Kane could be on the move? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Getty Images

Why would Kane want to leave Tottenham?

Tottenham's last trophy was won more than years ago - despite an impressive new stadium and a European Cup Final defeat two years ago, the team's performances have been mixed and below expectations.

After sacking Mauricio Pochettino, the manager who got the club to that Champions League final, Tottenham appointed Jose Mourinho. But the results didn't improve and he was sacked after 17 months in charge. Mourinho's sacking came just days before Tottenham were due to play in another final - this time for the League Cup - which they eventually lost to Manchester City.

I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. Harry Kane , England and Tottenham player

The club then had a chaotic search for a new manager this summer but settled on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espírito Santo. Despite doing well at Wolves, he has never won a top trophy as a coach.

In contrast, Manchester City have won nine major trophies in the last five years - including three Premier League titles. They are managed by Pep Guardiola, who is considered to be one of the best managers of all time.

Getty Images Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola is thought of as one of the best managers in the world

Before the Euros, in an interview with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, Kane said: "I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets, so I want to be the best that I can be. I've said before, I never say I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career… I'd never say I'd leave Spurs.

"I'm at that stage where people may say 'oh he's desperate for trophies, he needs the trophies'.

"I'm not rushing anything, I'm not desperate to do anything - I just want to be the best version of me."

Is Kane worth over £100m?

Getty Images Harry Kane and his England team-mate Jack Grealish are both transfer targets for City this summer, and deals for both could cost the Manchester club over £200m

Kane scored 23 Premier League goals last season to claim the Golden Boot top scorer award for a third time. He previously won the award in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and he was the World Cup Golden Boot winner with England in 2018.

He has scored a total of 221 goals for Tottenham, which puts him second on the club's all-time goal scorers' list behind Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 times for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Meanwhile Kane's England team-mate Jack Grealish, is also a target for City and they have offered £100m for the Aston Villa midfielder. However, Grealish turned up for pre-season training with Villa on Monday.