I'm A Celebrity 2021: The hit show is returning to Wales

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be returning to our screens for its 21st series later this year and it'll be filmed in Wales for the second year in a row.

Filming for the hit show took place in Wales last year because of the coronavirus and it's now been confirmed the hit show will remain in the country for the upcoming series.

I'm A Celebrity, which is hosted by the presenting duo Ant and Dec, is normally held in the Australian jungle, but it was filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the first time in 2020 due to the impact of Covid on travelling. Ongoing restrictions mean the next series of the reality TV show will be filmed in the UK once again.

"With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series," said Richard Cowles who is the director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment which produces I'm A Celebrity.

"We're excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can't wait to see everyone again."

The restoration of Gwrych Castle, which is located in Abergele in North Wales, was sped up after it was featured on the hit TV show and it'll once again be the back drop for the latest series which is expected to air at the end of this year.

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales," said Dr Mark Baker who is the Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.

"I'm A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."

