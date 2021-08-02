play
Commemorative £5 coin brings back 'childhood memories'

The artist behind a new commemorative coin said all generations will be able to enjoy it as it "evokes childhood memories".

Royal Mint have released the second of two Through the Looking Glass themed £5 coins, this one featuring Alice meeting twins Tweedledee and Tweedledum, to celebrate 150 years since the books release.

It joins a long list of £5 coins usually reserved for significant royal events which has in recent years has reached out to literature and sporting milestones.

Artist Ffion Gwillim said: "It's really something to be proud of."

Newsround Home