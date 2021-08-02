play
Alice in Wonderland coin marks 150 years since Through the Looking-Glass

A new £5 coin is being released to celebrate the 150th anniversary of children's book Through the Looking-Glass.

The book was the sequel to Alice's Adventures in Wonderland which tells the story of Alice, a little girl who follows a rabbit into a strange land.

Published in the 1871, the original book included illustrations from an artist call Sir John Tenniel and it's his drawings which have inspired the design of the coin.

On one side of the coin it shows the moment when Alice meets the mischievous twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

As a designer at the Royal Mint, it is the ultimate achievement.

Ffion Gwillim, Coin artist

Made by the Royal Mint, artist Ffion Gwillim said it was an "honour" to design them.

"As a designer at the Royal Mint, it is the ultimate achievement, and this project was particularly exciting for me as I grew up with these stories," she said.

Commemorative Alice through the looking glass coinRoyal Mint
The coin depicts the iconic moment Alice meets the mischievous twins

Part of a two-coin collection, it joins another coin, released last month, that shows the moment where Alice meets another famous character, the Cheshire Cat.

"I'm sure the Alice's Adventures in Wonderland range will become a popular choice for collectors," said Clare Maclennan, a director at the Royal Mint, who make coins.

In recent years, special £5 coins have usually been made for significant royal events or sporting achievements.

The latest coin will be revealed at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the book and Sir John Tenniel's illustrations.

