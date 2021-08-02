Meet Radhika, Vivien, Megan and Olympia.

This team of school girls have won against hundreds of students from across the UK to be named champions of the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize winning £20,000.

They designed a two way British Sign Language (BSL) translator app, that uses artificial intelligence.

There are over 100,000 users of British sign language in the UK, but as not everyone uses it, this can make things difficult. So the team decided to design, develop and build an app.

Take a look to learn how the app works.

Picture credit: BSL Signbank, UCL Deafness Cognition & Language Research Centre