play
Meet the girls who created a sign language translator app

Meet Radhika, Vivien, Megan and Olympia.

This team of school girls have won against hundreds of students from across the UK to be named champions of the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize winning £20,000.

They designed a two way British Sign Language (BSL) translator app, that uses artificial intelligence.

There are over 100,000 users of British sign language in the UK, but as not everyone uses it, this can make things difficult. So the team decided to design, develop and build an app.

Take a look to learn how the app works.

Picture credit: BSL Signbank, UCL Deafness Cognition & Language Research Centre

Simone Biles hoping to compete in beam final

Tom Daley on the podium knitting. Gaming in second place and art in third.

Which of your hobbies should be an Olympic event?

2:18

Young gymnasts' messages to Team GB

