Ariana Grande will be headlining a Fortnite concert!

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest superstars on the planet and she's now teaming up with Fortnite to bring fans a truly epic music experience.

She'll will be performing as part of the game's Rift Tour concert series!

It's not the first time a famous musician has performed for fans in a video game, with DJ Marshmello and rapper Travis Scott both heading up massive music events in the game.

Ariana will be will headlining five separate live shows between the 6-8 August, allowing fans from all over the world to tune into the unique concert.

Getty Images The singer will follow in the footsteps of DJ Marshmello and rapper Travis Scott who have also performed in Fortnite

"Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honour," the singer said. "I can't wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities."

Rift Tour concert times Show 1 Friday 6 August at 10pm GMT Show 2 Saturday 7 August at 6pm GMT Show 3 Sunday 8 August at 4pm GMT Show 4 Sunday 8 August at 2pm GMT Show 5 Sunday 8 August at 10pm GMT

So what do you need to do if you're looking to catch a glimpse of Ariana on Fortnite? The game's creators Epic Games have recommended fans arrive in Fortnite at least 60 minutes before the start of each concert and they'll be able to listen to the special Rift Tour playlist half an hour before the start of each show.

