Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final

Getty Images

American gymnast Simone Biles is hoping to take part in Tuesday's beam final, after pulling out of previous events at Tokyo 2020.

She is the most successful US gymnast of all time and this will be Simone's final chance of an individual medal at the Olympics in Japan, as she has withdrawn from four other finals.

The 24 year-old has not competed since the team final, when she withdrew after performing on the vault.

Biles said she wanted to protect her mental health. She also said she had been suffering with the 'twisties' which gymnasts describe as having a mental block.

What are the twisties? Gymnasts have described the twisties as a kind of mental block

In gymnastics it can cause a person to lose their sense of space and dimension when they are in the air

They could cause them to lose control of their body and do extra twists or flips that they hadn't planned on

The twisties can happen even if a gymnast has done the same move many times before

PA Media Simone Biles has been cheering on her teammates whilst she took time out for her mental health

The American won bronze on the beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and entering this year's Games there was a chance of six possible gold medals for her this time round.

But people were shocked when after failing to complete the planned number of twists in her vault, during the team final, she pulled out of the event.

She explained afterwards that she needed to take time to focus on her mental health.

This is her last chance to pick up another medal and show her incredible talent that the Olympics has been hoping to see.

US Gymnastics tweeted: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"