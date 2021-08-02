play
Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final

Last updated at 10:46
simone-bilesGetty Images

American gymnast Simone Biles is hoping to take part in Tuesday's beam final, after pulling out of previous events at Tokyo 2020.

She is the most successful US gymnast of all time and this will be Simone's final chance of an individual medal at the Olympics in Japan, as she has withdrawn from four other finals.

The 24 year-old has not competed since the team final, when she withdrew after performing on the vault.

Biles said she wanted to protect her mental health. She also said she had been suffering with the 'twisties' which gymnasts describe as having a mental block.

simone-bilesPA Media
Simone Biles has been cheering on her teammates whilst she took time out for her mental health

The American won bronze on the beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and entering this year's Games there was a chance of six possible gold medals for her this time round.

But people were shocked when after failing to complete the planned number of twists in her vault, during the team final, she pulled out of the event.

She explained afterwards that she needed to take time to focus on her mental health.

This is her last chance to pick up another medal and show her incredible talent that the Olympics has been hoping to see.

US Gymnastics tweeted: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"

Your Comments

22 comments

  • I've seen this on BBC News. So amazed to see feeling better to see her compete (Just at home)

  • I 100% support Simone Biles and her decision. It is extremely important to look after your mental health. Great to see that she is feeling better and well enough to compete

    • Pinkm00n replied:
      why did you put the same a the one on the bottom

  • I 100% support Simone Biles and her decision. It is extremely important to look after your mental health. Great to see that she is feeling better and well enough to compete

  • wow ok i support Simone Biles all the way and it is great she is still competing but how is this event different to any other but still its great

  • Well done for trying :)

  • Simone has gone through so much stuff in her life and if she feels as though gymnastics is what she loves and makes her feel better then we should all support her for being real about her struggle while also being a great competitor!

    <3

  • What??? If her mental health was so bad she needed to pull out of the other events, why is this one any different? It's hardly likely that her mental health improved in less than a week! This isn't very nice to all the athletes who tried to go to the games but couldn't, especially now as she is picking which events she wants to do right before they happen.

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      R u really still complaining? There’s no pleasing some people!

