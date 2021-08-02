Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final

American gymnast Simone Biles is hoping to take part in Tuesday's beam final, after pulling out of previous events at Tokyo 2020.
She is the most successful US gymnast of all time and this will be Simone's final chance of an individual medal at the Olympics in Japan, as she has withdrawn from four other finals.
The 24 year-old has not competed since the team final, when she withdrew after performing on the vault.
Biles said she wanted to protect her mental health. She also said she had been suffering with the 'twisties' which gymnasts describe as having a mental block.
The American won bronze on the beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and entering this year's Games there was a chance of six possible gold medals for her this time round.
But people were shocked when after failing to complete the planned number of twists in her vault, during the team final, she pulled out of the event.
She explained afterwards that she needed to take time to focus on her mental health.
This is her last chance to pick up another medal and show her incredible talent that the Olympics has been hoping to see.
US Gymnastics tweeted: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"
Emma
Agastya
Puppygiraffe234
aaiza
chocolatesprinkeddoughnut
Baby_Blue_Bear
<3
Oleg