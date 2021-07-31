play
Little Mix: Chart history as girl group become first to stay in the top 10 for 100 weeks

Last updated at 10:47
comments
little-mix-at-the-britsGetty Images
Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie won best British group at the BRIT awards 2021

Little Mix have made chart history!

They are officially the first girl group to stay in the top 10 of the music chart for 100 weeks straight.

Their song Heartbreak Anthem currently sits at number 7 in the UK chart.

Leigh-Ann sent a message to fans on her social media saying: "Wow! It's amazing, and we wouldn't have done this without you guys," she said. "You never fail to blow us away - you're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you. Thank you."

100 weeks in the top 10 is the longest any girl group has managed in the UK, ever.

It's double the amount of weeks 90's girl group The Spice Girls managed.

Its not the first time Little Mix has made history, they were the first ever girl group to win the X-factor back in 2012.

Since then they have had 18 singles in the UK top 10, including five number one hits.

The four waxworksReuters
Waxworks of Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London, the waxwork models include Jesy who left the group in 2020

Its been quite the week for the trio, who had their waxwork models unveiled at Madame Tussauds on July 29.

More success is set to come for Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie as their newest song featuring Anne Marie, Kiss My (Uh Oh) is already at number 17 in the chart and is predicted to climb even higher!

What's your favourite Little Mix song? Let us know in the comments.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Mine is confetti.feat saweeti

  • Well done little mix! So proud :) this shows that girls can do anything when they out there mind to it! Thanks for being so inspiring! My fave little mix songs are sweet melody, confetti and heart break anthem!

  • My favourite Little Mix songs are Confetti and Sweet Melody.

  • These songs would be my top 10
    1. Blinding lights-The Weeknd
    2.Physical-Dua Lipa
    3.Don’t start now-Dua Lipa
    4. Toxic-Britney Spears
    5. Shake it off-Taylor Swift
    6.Black magic-Little Mix
    7.I gotta feeling-Black Eyed peas
    8.Roar-Katy Perry
    9. Happy-Pharell Williams
    Uptown Funk-Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
    That is my top ten

    Minnie
    X

    • Nitrix replied:
      I love Blinding Lights. I like Happy. I don't really like Roar, Black Magic, Shake It Off or Uptown Funk, but no offence if you do. The rest I haven't listened to, although I've heard of the Dua Lipa ones.

  • Heartbreak Anthem, The Cure, Happiness, No Time for Tears and Only You are my top five but I can't choose my fave it's too hard!

  • Probably Woman like me,break up song,wings,sweet melody or power

  • heartbreak anthem or woman like me

  • I love their ✨confetti✨ album
    its so good

  • Cuz wings are made to flyyy

  • Great job!
    My favourite song is , long story short, ALL OF THEM!!!

  • Great job little mix!!

  • When I first heard the music I was inspired so thank you for everything

  • I think this is great for the. Go little mix

  • Little mix is the best

  • I love Little Mix's music !

  • I really like Heartbreak Anthem

    • schoollover replied:
      I do too

  • I love little mix!!!

  • oh that's cool!

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • I want heartbreak anthem or Remember by Becky Hill to be number 1 in the charts becuase the song bad habits scares me I don't know why...

    • Miss Icecream_Sprinkles replied:
      It scares me too so every time it is playing... I just try to ignore it.

