Little Mix: Chart history as girl group become first to stay in the top 10 for 100 weeks

Getty Images Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie won best British group at the BRIT awards 2021

Little Mix have made chart history!

They are officially the first girl group to stay in the top 10 of the music chart for 100 weeks straight.

Their song Heartbreak Anthem currently sits at number 7 in the UK chart.

Leigh-Ann sent a message to fans on her social media saying: "Wow! It's amazing, and we wouldn't have done this without you guys," she said. "You never fail to blow us away - you're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you. Thank you."

100 weeks in the top 10 is the longest any girl group has managed in the UK, ever.

It's double the amount of weeks 90's girl group The Spice Girls managed.

Its not the first time Little Mix has made history, they were the first ever girl group to win the X-factor back in 2012.

Since then they have had 18 singles in the UK top 10, including five number one hits.

Reuters Waxworks of Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London, the waxwork models include Jesy who left the group in 2020

Its been quite the week for the trio, who had their waxwork models unveiled at Madame Tussauds on July 29.

More success is set to come for Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie as their newest song featuring Anne Marie, Kiss My (Uh Oh) is already at number 17 in the chart and is predicted to climb even higher!

