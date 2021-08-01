play
Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from the women's floor final floor event

Last updated at 06:05
simone-bilesGetty Images
Simone is 24 and is a four-time Olympic champion

American gymnast, Simone Biles has withdrawn from competing in another Olympics event - the women's floor final at Tokyo 2020.

She withdrew from two other events, the vault and uneven bars finals the day before

Earlier in the competition Simone, withdrew from the women's team final as well as Thursday's individual all-around final, to focus on her mental health.

The US gynmastics team have said on social media: "We're all behind you Simone."

In a statement made by US gymnastics when Simone pulled out of the uneven bars and vaults finals they said that her health and well being would be evaluated daily.

The statement continued to say: "After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars.

"MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the US alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

Young British gymnasts send their messages to Simone Biles

Simone has been praised for her bravery in her decision to put her mental health before competing since she first withdrew from events earlier in the competition.

Support for Simone continues to be expressed from fellow Olympians, the public and younger gymnasts who support and admire her.

She has stayed in Tokyo to support her team mates and cheer them on.

She is yet to make a decision on whether or not she will compete in the in the floor finals event on 2 August or the beam finals event on 3 August.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • How ironic!

    In a 2019 interview on ITV, she came across as somewhat overconfident and arrogant. She said "I typically win every competition I'm entering". The interviewer asks "Who's going to beat you at the 2020 Olympics, Simone?" and she replies with "No-one".

    • Nitrix replied:
      Not trying to be rude, but you shouldn't be bitter about something that happened nearly 2 years ago.

  • I dont blame her its LOTS of stress

  • @Annie

    If u don’t like this report or don’t like her choice that is fine.

    But u continuously trying to make it seem like she made a bad choice and constantly judging her situation in ur comments isn’t.

    Sure, u may disagree with what she did. But how does it help anyone writing rude things when you clearly don’t need understand her situation?

    She never asked for praise and she actually tried competing but it was just too much for her!

    As always no hate and I just commented how I felt u were being judgemental in ur comments.

    <3

    • aaiza replied:
      true u wrote all those words out of my mouth

  • I disagree with her withdrawal. While she may have been having some troubles and challenges, I feel like she could've been more aware of what was to come - having known that she'd be in the Olympics months before they happened. Why is she receiving so much praise despite not winning any event? Yes, she was brave to stand up and express her feelings, but she hasn't benefitted the team. All the best to her anyway.

    [Edited by Moderator]

    • Jamie replied:
      She's left her teammates behind, even though they supposedly "support her", to fight for gold on their own.

      [Edited by Moderator]

  • I feel so bad for Simone Biles she had the chance for a gold
    but good idea to pull out if she wasn't 100%

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      I agree

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      Why are u still reading these reports if they are that annoying?

      U also don’t need to be rude and judgemental in the comments as well!

  • Good for her. She should put herself before sports.

    • U20145206 replied:
      you are so right

  • I understand that mental health is important and she needs to focus on her well-being right now, however surely she knew that she would feel this way before she went to the games? The fact that she pulled out just before the event rather than months before isn't very nice for the thousands of athletes who applied to go to the games but couldn't. Had she have pulled out before the games, someone else could have gone. I do feel like she had planned to pull out just before all the events- the games have already been delayed by a year and she would have realised she had mental health issues.

    • Nitrix replied:
      I agree with you, but she needs to put her mental health before sport and maybe it took her time to realise this. I'm sure she regrets that she wasted her positions on the teams, but it would be bad for her to continue competing if she is not on top form.

  • I don’t know how to think about this. I mean, surely if you’re an athlete you should commit for the long term? I don’t think quitting in the middle of a tournament is a good thing to do, but kudos to her for focusing on her wellbeing.
    Choccy :)
    ☀⛵✨June's FOTM 2018☀✨⛵

    • Nitrix replied:
      I agree with you, but I also think it wouldn't have been a good thing for her to go on competing while her mental health is this way.

  • Health always comes first. I think simone did the right decision.

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      Agreed

  • Duh obviosly

  • She’s right people also needs to focus on mental health!!

  • @annie please don’t be rude she choose to go there to give it her all at the Olympics and make new foes and enemy’s! Plus anyway she went to Japan for a reason ok??
    🦔💙mini💙🦔
    🏃‍♀️🍃stay running wild🍃🏃‍♀️

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      Exactly people should at least try to understand why she had to make this choice.

  • So much for her coming to Japan...
    If she's not competing what is the point of going there?
    Well now she just broke covid rules cuz she's now a spectator which aren't allowed to be there

    • Baby_Blue_Bear replied:
      We can’t control our mental health, can we?
      Have a bit of beer compassion for her considering the amount of pressure she is under from people who don’t understand how mental health is way more important that a shiny medal.

      [Edited by Moderator]

  • It's always OK for such a brilliant athlete and person to pull out. I have nothing against it. And I hope no one does have something against it. Sometimes it happens. I hope Simone Biles comes to the next olympics stronger and happier!

  • She should definitely prioritise her wellbeing and mental health over pleasing others!
    <3

    • ShimmerMermaid replied:
      Yeah

  • Simone was a brilliant gymnast and we'll miss seeing her perform but she has to do what's rights for her mental health. Feel better soon Simone.

  • Seriously

    • GalaxySparklySnowFox replied:
      What?

