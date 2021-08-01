Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from the women's floor final floor event

Getty Images Simone is 24 and is a four-time Olympic champion

American gymnast, Simone Biles has withdrawn from competing in another Olympics event - the women's floor final at Tokyo 2020.

She withdrew from two other events, the vault and uneven bars finals the day before

Earlier in the competition Simone, withdrew from the women's team final as well as Thursday's individual all-around final, to focus on her mental health.

The US gynmastics team have said on social media: "We're all behind you Simone."

In a statement made by US gymnastics when Simone pulled out of the uneven bars and vaults finals they said that her health and well being would be evaluated daily.

The statement continued to say: "After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars.

"MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the US alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

Simone has been praised for her bravery in her decision to put her mental health before competing since she first withdrew from events earlier in the competition.

Support for Simone continues to be expressed from fellow Olympians, the public and younger gymnasts who support and admire her.

She has stayed in Tokyo to support her team mates and cheer them on.

She is yet to make a decision on whether or not she will compete in the in the floor finals event on 2 August or the beam finals event on 3 August.