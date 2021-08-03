play
Amazon's Lord of the Rings series gets a release date

Last updated at 11:27
Lord of the rings landscape.Amazon Prime

Fans have been treated to a first look at the brand new Lord of the Rings television adaptation.

An image of a landscape from the series has been shared on social media, alongside the caption: "On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins."

The series will be set in JRR Tolkien's fantasy world of Middle Earth, but the story will take place in a time before Peter Jackson's film trilogy.

It's been reported that each episode will cost £43 million to make, making it the most expensive TV series ever made.

Here comes LOTS of Lord of the Rings

Filming was completed at the start of August in New Zealand. It's also been reported that there will be four additional series made.

Not much is known about the plot yet, and the official title hasn't been released, but it is known that it will take place in the so-called Second Age, thousands of years before the LOTR books and the Hobbit.

Amazon Prime won the bidding war for the series in 2017, and reportedly paid $1 billion to secure the rights.

The streaming giants will be hoping that the series has as much success as the film franchise which brought in 17 Oscars and almost $3 billion at the box office.

  • Sick loved LOTR movies and Hobbit book the tv series probably won’t beat the movies tho those are debatably some of the best movies ever made.😁

