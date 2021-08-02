Incredible photos show under water forest

Jason deCaires Taylor

An underwater forest has been made at the bottom of the ocean near Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

The underwater museum is made up of 93 different artworks and is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

As well as looking really cool, the forest is great news for the environment because the sculptures are designed to attract marine life on a large scale.

Marine life in the Mediterranean Sea has been seriously depleted over the last 20 years and it's hoped installations like this will encourage sea creatures to come back.

The sculptural forest aims to replicate a natural forest by becoming a key destination for biodiversity, providing food and shelter for a variety of creatures.

What is biodiversity and what is an ecosystem? BIODIVERSITY: Biodiversity is a measure of how many different species live in an ecosystem. ECOSYSTEM: A community of animals, plants and microorganisms, together with their habitat is called an ecosystem.

Jason deCaires Taylor

Alongside the sculpted trees, sculptures of children can be seen playing.

The artist behind the installation, Jason deCaires Taylor, said the children are there "to remind human kind of our need for the natural world as a place to explore, discover and fire our imaginations."