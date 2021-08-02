play
Incredible photos show under water forest

Last updated at 11:42
underwater forest.Jason deCaires Taylor

An underwater forest has been made at the bottom of the ocean near Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

The underwater museum is made up of 93 different artworks and is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

As well as looking really cool, the forest is great news for the environment because the sculptures are designed to attract marine life on a large scale.

Marine life in the Mediterranean Sea has been seriously depleted over the last 20 years and it's hoped installations like this will encourage sea creatures to come back.

The sculptural forest aims to replicate a natural forest by becoming a key destination for biodiversity, providing food and shelter for a variety of creatures.

child sculptures in the ocean.Jason deCaires Taylor

Alongside the sculpted trees, sculptures of children can be seen playing.

The artist behind the installation, Jason deCaires Taylor, said the children are there "to remind human kind of our need for the natural world as a place to explore, discover and fire our imaginations."

underwater forest.Jason deCaires Taylor

