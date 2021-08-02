Jungle Cruise: Why are some people unhappy with Disney's new film?

Disney

Disney's newest film Jungle Cruise is facing criticism because of a lack of "genuine representation" when it comes to LGBTQ+ characters.

Jungle Cruise is inspired by a classic theme-park ride at Disney World and stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt as a pair of adventurers who attempt to find a mystical relic buried deep in the jungle.

But it's English comedian Jack Whitehall's character that has upset some fans.

Three year's ago Whitehall, who is a straight actor, was controversially cast as Disney's first out and officially gay character, named MacGregor in the film. Now, following the movie's release, the studio has been criticised again for a scene where MacGregor reveals his sexuality.

In the scene, he tells Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character Frank that he broke off relationships - described as "engagements" in the film - with three women because his "interests happily lay elsewhere".

The character then thanks his sister for supporting him after he wasn't accepted by the rest of their family.

However members of the LGBTQ+ community and others have criticised the film on social media because the character doesn't specifically say that he is 'gay'.

Disney told Newsround: "The film is set in 1916. Using the term 'gay' or speaking explicitly about ones sexuality would be inconsistent with the time period of the film."

What does the term gay mean? People who are gay are attracted to people of the same sex: females are attracted to other females; males are attracted to other males.

Disney Jack Whitehall's (L) performance has caused controversy because of the way the film deals with his character, MacGregor, being gay

One comment on Twitter said: "Disney doesn't care about genuine representation, and that has been proven time and time again."

Another user said: "Disney will really do anything to avoid using the word 'gay' in its mainstream content won't it."

"Disney continually wants prizes for doing the bare minimum," added another.

What does LGBTQ+ mean? LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer. The + is an inclusive symbol to mean "and others". That includes people of all identities.

Others have been critical of Jack Whitehall's performance, describing MacGregor as camp and playing up to stereotypes associated with gay people.

What do you think - Should Disney have used the word 'gay' in the scene, or is this still a positive step? Let us know in the comments.