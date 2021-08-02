play
Watch Newsround

Jungle Cruise: Why are some people unhappy with Disney's new film?

Last updated at 13:17
comments
View Comments
Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Jungle Cruise.Disney

Disney's newest film Jungle Cruise is facing criticism because of a lack of "genuine representation" when it comes to LGBTQ+ characters.

Jungle Cruise is inspired by a classic theme-park ride at Disney World and stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt as a pair of adventurers who attempt to find a mystical relic buried deep in the jungle.

But it's English comedian Jack Whitehall's character that has upset some fans.

Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Jungle Cruise.Disney

Three year's ago Whitehall, who is a straight actor, was controversially cast as Disney's first out and officially gay character, named MacGregor in the film. Now, following the movie's release, the studio has been criticised again for a scene where MacGregor reveals his sexuality.

In the scene, he tells Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character Frank that he broke off relationships - described as "engagements" in the film - with three women because his "interests happily lay elsewhere".

The character then thanks his sister for supporting him after he wasn't accepted by the rest of their family.

However members of the LGBTQ+ community and others have criticised the film on social media because the character doesn't specifically say that he is 'gay'.

Disney told Newsround: "The film is set in 1916. Using the term 'gay' or speaking explicitly about ones sexuality would be inconsistent with the time period of the film."

Jack Whitehall and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise.Disney
Jack Whitehall's (L) performance has caused controversy because of the way the film deals with his character, MacGregor, being gay

The film is set in 1916. Using the term 'gay' or speaking explicitly about ones sexuality would be inconsistent with the time period of the film.

Disney

One comment on Twitter said: "Disney doesn't care about genuine representation, and that has been proven time and time again."

Another user said: "Disney will really do anything to avoid using the word 'gay' in its mainstream content won't it."

"Disney continually wants prizes for doing the bare minimum," added another.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Find out more about the rainbow flag - a symbol of gay pride all over the world

Others have been critical of Jack Whitehall's performance, describing MacGregor as camp and playing up to stereotypes associated with gay people.

What do you think - Should Disney have used the word 'gay' in the scene, or is this still a positive step? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Daisy-Ridley.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: Daisy Ridley on same-sex kiss

Football-football-boots-rainbow-laces.

Why it's still difficult to be male, gay and play football

Megan and her uncle
play
2:02

'Very lonely' life when being gay was illegal in the UK

kids-speaking-to-lady-phyll
play
5:57

LGBT+: Teens and famous LGBT figures share their coming out stories

Youths confront police

Stonewall: 50 years on from the riots that changed gay rights history

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

simone-biles

Simone Biles hoping to compete in beam final

comments
22
I'm a celeb logo

I'm A Celebrity is returning to Wales!

comments
3
Alice In Wonderland coin.

Tweedledum and Tweedledee feature on special Alice in Wonderland coin

comments
6
Newsround Home