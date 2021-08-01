VCG/Getty

Look out below! Would you try the world's highest bungee jump?

Visitors to the Wulingyuan District in China can now bungee jump from the famous Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge.

The glass-bottomed bridge first opened in 2016, and was the tallest and longest glass bridge in the world when it was built.

Now, tourists can bungee jump from a whopping 260 metres high off the bridge, into the canyon below (that's about as tall as three Big Ben's stacked on top of each other!) making it the highest bungee jump in the world. Yikes!

VCG/getty The bridge measures in at around 430 metres long, and has a glass bottom, so visitors can look down into the canyon below.

Jumping from that high up might seem pretty terrifying, but bungee jump operator Jonni Deaker says: "Because it's so high, it actually makes it easier,

"When you're this high, it's kind of like skydiving."

The Wulingyuan wilderness, where the bridge is built, is a UNSECO World Heritage site, and is famous for its huge quartzite sandstone pillars and peaks, as well as deep ravines and gorges.

Would you fancy trying the highest bungee jump in the world?