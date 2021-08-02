play
Watch Newsround

Young gymnasts' messages to Team GB

Team GB's gymnastics squads have been making a mark at this year's Olympic Games.

The women's gymnastics team made history when they won bronze, becoming the first British team in 93 years to win an Olympic medal in the team final event.

Meanwhile, in the men's gymnastics, Max Whitlock retained his Olympic pommel horse title by taking gold. Alongside two World Championship titles that makes him the all-time most successful gymnast in the event!

More individual apparatus finals are happening on Monday and Tuesday, so there's potentially more medals heading Team GB's way!

Newsround spoke to some young gymnasts about how Team GB has inspired them and how they deal with the pressure of competing. Check this out!

Watch more videos

Young gymnasts' messages to Team GB
Video

Young gymnasts' messages to Team GB

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Ricky-Boleto-and-Matty-lee
play
2:25

Matty Lee: 'I've always dreamed of a Blue Peter badge'

Vincent Van Gogh's face and the happy logo
play
1:00

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

Tom Daley knitting

Which of your hobbies should be an Olympic event?

comments
Newsround Home