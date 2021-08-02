Team GB's gymnastics squads have been making a mark at this year's Olympic Games.

The women's gymnastics team made history when they won bronze, becoming the first British team in 93 years to win an Olympic medal in the team final event.

Meanwhile, in the men's gymnastics, Max Whitlock retained his Olympic pommel horse title by taking gold. Alongside two World Championship titles that makes him the all-time most successful gymnast in the event!

More individual apparatus finals are happening on Monday and Tuesday, so there's potentially more medals heading Team GB's way!

Newsround spoke to some young gymnasts about how Team GB has inspired them and how they deal with the pressure of competing. Check this out!