The world has been experiencing some extreme weather in recent months as floods and fires have caused huge levels of destruction.

Floods in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and China have caused huge disruption to people's lives, and there has been fires that have destroyed land in the US and Canada - firefighters have had to put out over 4,000 fires in the US in 2021 alone, double the figure in 2020.

Scientists believe that the recent extreme weather is caused by our role in climate change, saying heat waves in the US and Canada were "almost impossible to happen without the emissions from our society".

COP26 is an event where United Nations meet to discuss the impact of climate change, and this year it's taking place in Glasgow in November, and experts believe COP26 will be more important than others.