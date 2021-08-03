play
Watch Newsround

Is climate change the reason for the recent extreme weather?

The world has been experiencing some extreme weather in recent months as floods and fires have caused huge levels of destruction.

Floods in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and China have caused huge disruption to people's lives, and there has been fires that have destroyed land in the US and Canada - firefighters have had to put out over 4,000 fires in the US in 2021 alone, double the figure in 2020.

Scientists believe that the recent extreme weather is caused by our role in climate change, saying heat waves in the US and Canada were "almost impossible to happen without the emissions from our society".

COP26 is an event where United Nations meet to discuss the impact of climate change, and this year it's taking place in Glasgow in November, and experts believe COP26 will be more important than others.

Watch more videos

Is climate change the reason for the recent extreme weather?
Video

Is climate change the reason for the recent extreme weather?

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

extreme-weather.

What extreme weather tells us about climate change

comments
PA

Simone Biles to compete in beam final

comments
underwater forest.

Check out this underwater forest

comments
Newsround Home