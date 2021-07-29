Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker to leave the role next year

BBC / Getty

Jodie Whittaker has announced she is leaving her role as the Doctor in Doctor Who.

Whittaker is the first woman to play the Time Lord and will leave the show in Autumn next year, the BBC has confirmed.

But before she goes, we will get to see the actor star in a new series later this year, and in three Doctor Who specials in 2022.

In a statement, Whittaker paid tribute to her time on Doctor Who, saying: "I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."

Take part in our vote below and then tell us in the comments who you want as the next Doctor!

My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. Jodie Whittaker , The Doctor

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The person in charge of the TV series, showrunner Chris Chibnall, is also leaving the programme next year.

Chibnall, who chose Whittaker as the actor to replace Peter Capaldi four years ago, has been in charge of the BBC One series since 2017.

"Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys," he said.

"Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She's been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour.

"I can't imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor - so I'm not going to!"

BBC/Getty

It has not yet been announced who will replace Whittaker as the Doctor.

In the show, when a version of the Doctor dies, he or she is able to completely change their physical appearance in a process known as a 'regeneration', it also means the show can recast its lead role every few years.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also exiting in 2022, alongside Whittaker

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes," Whittaker said referencing the previous 13 versions of the character. "I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life."

"And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever.

"I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The universe will surprise you. Constantly."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Doctor Who series 13 trailer

It's not known who will replace Chris Chibnall as showrunner, but the 13th series of Doctor Who will air later this year. It will be followed by three specials - the first of which will air on New Year's Day 2022, with another later in spring 2022.

Whittaker's final feature-length special, where the 13th Doctor will regenerate, will transmit in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's 100-year-anniversary celebrations.

Whoever replaces Jodie Whittaker in the lead role is likely to be in charge of the Tardis when the show reaches its own special birthday, the 60th anniversary in 2023.

There has been lots of speculation about who will take on the role of the Doctor next - with some rumours saying it will be singer Olly Alexander.

Who do you think should be the next Doctor? Let us know in the comments!