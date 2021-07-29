Storm Evert: First summer storm to hit South West UK

Met Office Amber and yellow wind warnings have been issued for Devon and Cornwall

The South West could be hit by winds of up to 75mph (121km/h) as Storm Evert hits the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for severe gales across the region, strong enough to damage buildings and disrupt travel.

The storm is also expected to hit the south Wales coast from Monmouthshire in the east to Pembrokeshire in the west.

Evert is the fourth summer storm to be named by the Met Office, following Francis and Ellen in 2020 and Hector in 2018.

BBC meteorologist David Braine said it was "exceptional" for this time of year.

Getty Images The first summer storm is on its way

Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to first hit the Isles of Scilly before spreading over to Cornwall, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for strong winds has also been issued for parts of Devon and Wales.

It means the South West could see fallen trees, damaged buildings, power cuts and travel disruption from Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

The air pressure is also expected to dip from 1010mb to 997mb - when the air pressure dips it usually means to expect unsettled weather.

BBC meteorologist David Braine said: "Storm Evert approaching the South West of England is not a normal event. This forecast strength of wind is unusual for July but it has happened before.

It may only be short-lived but Storm Evert has the potential to cause some damage.

Climate change has to be a consideration - whether we like it or not, this may be something we have to get used to."

JASPERIMAGE Scotland has been experiencing floods from heavy rainfall

The news comes after most of Scotland was issued amber warnings yesterday for flooding from heavy rainfall.

There has been lots of wet weather throughout the UK over the past week, with London also experiencing floods.

The wet weather follows a heat wave when the first ever warning for extreme heat was issued.