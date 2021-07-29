Stormzy to be revealed as latest Madame Tussauds waxwork

Getty Images A picture of Stormzy on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury - Madame Tussauds in London wanted to make a figure the grime star after the iconic 2019 performance

Heavy is the head... if it's made entirely out of wax! Stormzy has been announced as the latest music star to be recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

The UK grime artist has taken time from his busy schedule to attend a number of sittings with Madame Tussauds' artists.

Hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs were taken, to make sure the wax version of Stormzy isn't too big for its boots.

Stormzy Stormzy shared his reaction after first 'meeting' his own waxwork model

Announcing the news to over one million fans on his Facebook page, Stormzy shared a video of the moment he first 'met' his wax figure.

The video also shows the star FaceTiming his mum, who is confused about why she is seeing two versions of her son, as well as pranking his young nephew, who came to the waxwork viewing and is heard wondering why his 'Uncle Junior' isn't moving.

"I'm proud and I hope when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too," Stormzy said.

"I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake. Growing up, going to school, we'd go to Madame Tussauds London all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I'm going up in the world."

Stormzy's waxwork will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London on 11 August.

Reuters Waxworks of Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Meanwhile waxworks of girl group Little Mix have been revealed at the attraction for the first time.

The statues show the Shout Out To My Ex group as a four-piece, even though Jesy Nelson left the band last December.

The group which formed on the X Factor are continuing to perform as a trio following Nelson's departure, but will remain as a four at Madame Tussauds.

PA Media The display also includes Jesy Nelson who left the band in December

