Diving champ Matty Lee talks mental health and supporting Simone Biles

Team GB Olympic diver and gold medal-winner Matty Lee has sent a special message of support to Simone Biles.

It's after she announced that she was pulling out of two events at the Tokyo Olympics so she could focus on her mental health.

She posted on social media: "The outpouring love and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

Here Matty chats to Ricky about the importance of athletes looking after their mental health and his support for the US gymnast.

