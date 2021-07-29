'We're so proud of you!' Your messages to women's gymnastics team

Earlier this week, Great Britain's women's gymnastics team made history and became the first British team in 93 years to win an Olympic medal in the team final event.

Amelie Morgan, Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova and Alice Kinsella are the gymnasts who tumbled, flipped and jumped their way to bronze!

To celebrate this massive achievement, Newsround spoke to some young gymnasts from the same club that Alice Kinsella trained at when she was growing up!

Check out their messages of congrats to Alice and the rest of the team!