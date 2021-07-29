What would make you want to do more exercise?

Getty Images

A nationwide campaign encouraging young people to do at least one hour of exercise each day should be launched - according to a group of politicians.

They want the government to start a scheme across the UK to get more children involved in organised sport, and to get more volunteers to run sports clubs and activities.

The group of MPs heard evidence that at least 100,000 fewer children in England met the minimum 60 minutes' daily activity recommended by the Chief Medical Officer in 2020, compared with the year before.

Just over half of children and young people achieved the minimum recommended level of an average 60 minutes activity a day in last year, the report said.

We want to know what your favourite thing about it is? Let us know by joining in with our vote below!

What should daily activity include? Government guidance suggests "all activities should make you breathe faster and feel warmer". It can include: Play

Running or walking

Cycling (for fun or to/from school)

Skating

Swimming

Dancing

PE

Getty Images

Coronavirus lockdowns are seen to have been one of the reasons children were doing less exercise.

The report which said: "Despite the Government allowing people to exercise outside for one hour a day, either alone or with their household, during lockdowns, team sport and group exercise was halted; gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools were closed down.

"After each successive lockdown, sport has been one of the first things to return but activity levels for 2020 fell below the figures for the previous year among adults, young people and children."

The government says that over the past year and a half it has "prioritised the importance of sport and physical activity" and that they will be at the heart of its coronavirus recovery plan. £1 billion in funding has also been provided to help the grassroots, elite and leisure sectors.

Working with the Government, Sport England has now set out a 10-year strategy which focuses on driving up activity levels, helping to improve physical and mental health, and supporting our clear commitment to young people taking part in 60 minutes of physical activity a day, and adults two-and-a-half hours a week. Spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Part of wanting to move more and be active, is because you enjoy doing it. So we want to know what your favourite thing about it is? Let us know by picking from the list below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the vote, try here.