X Factor: 'No current plans' for new series

Allen Berezovsky

X Factor was the show which dominated Saturday night TV for years and launched some pretty big names in the music industry (think Little Mix, One Direction and Olly Murs!) but it has not been on air since 2018 and now it looks like it might not make a comeback.

ITV has announced there are "no current plans for a new series" and the man behind it, Simon Cowell, is working on a new show Walk The Line instead.

The talent contest was really popular but viewing figures had been dropping in recent years. Around 5.3 million people watched the final on ITV in 2018 compared to the 17 million who watched in 2010.

So would you miss it if it was axed completely? Let us know what you think in this vote or in the comments below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Getty Images Simon Cowell is working on a new show for ITV

X Factor through the years

It first started in 2004 and launched the careers of artists including One Direction, Little Mix and Olly Murs.

There has been a UK version as well as a US one and spin off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band in 2019.

There have been lots of celebrity judges like Cheryl, Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora and even former X Factor contestant Louis Tomlinson from 1D.

Over the years X Factor UK contestants have had more than 40 number ones and sold millions of singles and albums.

X Factor winners would be announced in the run up to Christmas and for many years they were almost guaranteed a Christmas number one.

The first eleven winners got to number one with their first single,

Getty Images One Direction had huge success as a band and individual members have also had hit records as solo artists

Some winners and finalists have gone on to have very successful careers but others have not been as successful.

One Direction are one of the show's biggest success stories. The band has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and they didn't even win the competition!

Getty Images

Little Mix won series 8 of the show in 2011 and were the first band to claim the crown. They have gone on to have huge success and are still together despite Jesy Nelson leaving the group in December 2020.

We want to know if you will miss the show or not. Let us know in the comments.