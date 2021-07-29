Simone Biles: 'I'm more than my accomplishments' - fans send messages of support

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'We love you Simone' - messages from young British gymnasts

America's most successful gymnast - Simone Biles - has reacted to the "outpouring love and support" she's received from fans, fellow sports stars and celebrities.

It's after she announced that she was pulling out of two events at the Tokyo Olympics so she could focus on her mental health.

She posted on social media: "The outpouring love and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

The four-time Olympic gold medallist left the arena on Tuesday after scoring 13.766 - her lowest Olympic vault score - but later returned to cheer on her team mates as they took silver in the team final, with Great Britain claiming bronze.

Getty Images Team USA took home a silver medal in the women's team gymnastics event at the Olympics

She later explained that it was for metal health reasons, and then also pulled out of the all-around final.

"I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back," said Simone.

She has since received lots of messages of support from all over the world - including from some very famous faces.

Celebrities show support for Simone

Getty Images Simone won four gold medals at the last Olympics in Brazil

Singer Justin Bieber posted online: "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw. It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.

"Sometimes our no's are more powerful than our yes's. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why."

Getty Images Simone cheering on her teammates before they won silver

Actress Kristen Bell (who plays Anna in Frozen!) showed her support for Simone by sharing a message online which said: "Restraint is a noble quality. Listening to your gut and your body, also noble. Anyone who sets the bar high for self perseverance is admirable."

Actor Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films) said: "Mental health is something I'm incredibly passionate about. Simone Biles, thank you for telling the world that no competition, medal, or honour is greater than our own health."

Coco Gauff, who was set to play in the tennis event at the Olympic Games but had to stay behind after testing positive for coronavirus, also shared her support for Simone: "We love you and we are with you."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her support for Simone: "Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. Simone Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team USA!"