Little Mix: Waxworks go on display at Madame Tussauds in London
Amazingly lifelike figures of the band Little Mix have gone on display at famous waxworks Madame Tussauds in London.
The waxworks of Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London. The group is shown with all four members before Jesy left last year.
The full-size figures are made of wax and look just like the real celebs. Here are Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwell looking very glam! The makeup artist puts the finishing touches to their looks before they are ready to be shown to the public.
Jesy Nelson left the band in December 2020 but has stayed good friends with the other girls who are going to carry on making music together as a trio.
It is an exciting time for Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray who announced they are expecting a baby later this year.
...And bandmate Perrie is also pregnant! She's expecting a baby with her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
These lucky Little Mix fans were some of the first to see the figures. The band's Confetti tour has been delayed until April 2022 so until then, this might be the next best thing for Little Mixers who can't wait to see them.