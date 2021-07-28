Unesco: Wales' slate landscape becomes a World Heritage Site

Wales' slate landscape, found in the north-west of Wales, has won status as a Unesco World Heritage Site.
A World Heritage Site is an area or landmark that is awarded special status for its natural or cultural significance in history.
After the successful bid, the landscape has become the 32nd site for the UK and will now join the likes of Egypt's pyramids and India's Taj Mahal on the long list of World Heritage Sites.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently backed the bid and said it was an "area of remarkable uniqueness and breath-taking beauty".
Wales' bid leader, Dafydd Wigley, who spoke to the committee from the National Slate Museum in Llanberis, said: "We look forward to being part of the wider community of World Heritage Sites".
The bid leader explained that this announcement will help recognise Wales' contribution to the world.
Wales' First Minister, Mark Drakeford, said: "Today's announcement recognises the significant contribution this part of North Wales has made to the cultural and industrial heritage not only of Wales, but of the wider world. Welsh slate can be found all over the world."
The landscape will join the other three World Heritage Sites that are in Wales.
Castles and town walls that were built by King Edward I in Gwynedd are a World Heritage Site. They were given the status back in 1986 and were among the first sites to join the list from the UK.
Other sites given World Heritage Status in Wales are the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and the Blaenavon industrial landscape in Torfaen.
These four World heritage sites from Wales are part of the UK's long list of approved sites, which includes Stonehenge, Ironbridge Gorge in Shropshire and Durham Castle and cathedral.
