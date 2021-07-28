Scotland flooding: Weather warnings as more heavy rain forecast

Jasperimage Warnings have been issued by the Met office covering most of Scotland

Parts of northern Scotland have been hit by flooding with further weather warnings for heavy rain in place across the country.

The north east has seen the worst of the floods with a Met Office amber alert taking effect from 06:00 Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday.

Thunder and lightning storms were seen across the country after the recent warm weather.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service pumped water from a number of homes that were flooded in Perth, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews and patrols tackle floods in worst hit areas

JASPERIMAGE A street in Forres, Moray, where flood water was pumped away by fire crews overnight

Patrols are out in force to help people deal with flooding after what Deputy Assistant Chief Officer for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, John MacDonald described as a "challenging night".

He said: "My thanks must go to our crews and operations control for their outstanding work overnight in very challenging conditions, and to our partners for their continued assistance."

ScotRail has reopened train lines after a landslip had affected Gleneagles train services between Perth and Sterling.

More weather alerts for rain to come

Met office Most of Scotland is under a yellow warning for rain and the north east has been issued an amber warning

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 19 regional flood alerts. The areas most affected by these are Spey Dam, Newtonmore and Kingussie in the Highlands.

These alerts are warnings for thundery showers that can quickly lead to flooding, which could cause power cuts and disruption to transport.

Transport Scotland has said that downpours were coming in "small patches", and it has urged people to take extra care when travelling.

Officials urge extra care during flooding and heavy rain

Fubar news The harbour area in Aberdeen has also been affected by flooding from heavy rain

The Scottish government met on Tuesday to discuss the flood risks.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said "Please take extra care if you are out and about, do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

He added: "The Scottish government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed."