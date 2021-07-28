Strictly Come Dancing: Show returns to normal but misses Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing won't be heading to Blackpool this year.

The glitzy dance show will be returning this autumn, so you still have a while to wait, but the shiny show will be nearly all back to normal.

This year themed weeks are back, a studio audience will be allowed in and there are 15 contestants, rather than last year's 12.

Changes had to be made because of the pandemic last series, but for all you super fans the show will be mostly a return to normal apart from the contestants won't be going to Blackpool.

Bye bye Blackpool

The shows bosses have decided not to head to Blackpool this year because they couldn't make it work because of Covid and the planning that is needed to make it happen.

Usually during the series the contestants head to the famous Blackpool Ballroom to perform, rather than the Elstree studios.

If you aren't a dancing fan or a Strictly super nerd you might not know but Blackpool Tower is the home of dancing competitions and that's why it's such a big deal for the couples to perform there.

The show must go on

Bill Bailey became the oldest ever winner last year, while Oti Mabuse was the first pro to win two years in a row

Don't worry, apart from Blackpool not happening, everything else is back to how it was before the pandemic.

There will be 15 contestants this year, compared to 12 for the 2020 series.

The series will start in the autumn, with the launch show taking place and then a week later we'll find out who will be paired up with who.

All the themed weeks are back including movie, musicals and Halloween where the costume and make-up department show off their talents with the incredible outfits.

The studio audience will also be back, so it won't feel as empty when the couples perform.

Anything else new?

Well as we already know Anton Du Beke will be taking Bruno Tonioli's place in the judging seat this year...congrats to Anton.

Janette Manrara will be leaving the dancefloor and presenting Strictly It Takes Two instead.

Then there are four new professional dancers too, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

You can find out more about them here.

This year's celebrity contestants haven't yet been announced.

Will you be watching this year? Who would you like to see perform? Let us know in the comments below.