Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer: What we know so far

Sony Pictures

The first Ghostbusters film came out in 1984, and 37 years later the franchise is still going stong.

The original film featured a group of scientists who started a supernatural service, helping the people of New York by catching ghosts, ghouls and goblins. Although the movie was about spooky events, it was also funny and at the time it became the highest-earning comedy film in history, with a second instalment released in 1989.

The latest instalment is called Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and stars Ant Man's Paul Rudd playing a character called Mr Grooberson, along with a cast of new young actors and old faces from the previous films.

Sony Pictures Ant Man's Paul Rudd joins a young cast for the sequel

The story will focus on a mum, Callie, who moves her two children Trevor and Phoebe to a town in the countryside.

The house they move into used to be owned by Trevor and Phoebe's grandfather, Egon Spengler, who was one of the original Ghostbusters!

In the latest trailer, the brother and sister duo search their new home and discover Ghostbuster memorabilia from the past movies including a ghost trap hidden under the floorboards, and Busters' classic car, with the number-plate: Ecto-1.

Sony Pictures The Ghostbusters original vehicle Ecto-1 will appear in the new movie

The trailer then shows of some of the ghostly goings on that we can expect from the new movie, including miniature dancing Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men and Grooberson chased by a Demon Dog, both monsters from the first Ghostbusters movie.

At one point in the trailer Phoebe looks down a large hole in the ground and says, "Something's coming."

There's also a glimpse of what appears to be Gozer, the main villain from first film and her iconic flattop hairstyle, and her electric energy.

Sony Pictures Old mosters make a come-back including the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man

Also popping up are characters such as Janine Melnitz, the original group's trusted friend and receptionist played by Annie Potts.

And, who are you gonna call when there's all kinds of ghostly things going on? The Ghostbusters of course! The trailer ends with original buster, Ray Stantz, played by Dan Aykroyd answering the call only to say: "we're closed."

Sony Pictures Members of the old cast will also return

Although they don't appear in the new trailer, more original stars, including Bill Murray as Dr Peter Venkman and Ernie Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore will also appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes interview last year, Murray said: "The script is good. It's got lots of emotion in it. It's got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It's gonna work."

Adding that the cast is "a man down," because Harold Ramis, who played Dr Egon Spengler and wrote the originals, died in 2014.

Sony Pictures The last Ghostbusters movie was a reboot of the original and came out in 2016, underperforing at the box office

The last Ghostbusters movie came out in 2016 as a reboot of the original film and underperformed at the box office, receiving mixed reviews from film critics and fans.

Although Afterlife is a continuation of the original story, the studio behind the franchise, Sony Pictures, will be hoping for a better response when the film comes out in November 2021.

The film was originally scheduled for release in July 2020, but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.