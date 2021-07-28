Instagram has changed its privacy rules for under-16s

Getty Images

Instagram has made new under-16s' accounts automatically private so only approved followers can see posts, "like" or comment.

And existing account holders will be sent a notification "highlighting the benefits" of switching to a private account.

Instagram also said it was pushing ahead with new apps for under-13s. Currently, kids under 13 aren't allowed to have Instagram accounts.

"We want to build experiences designed specifically for them, managed by parents and guardians," Facebook - who own Instagram - said.

Why is Insta making the changes?

The announcement comes as Instagram is under pressure from new internet laws in the UK that aims to make big social media companies do more to protect its youngest users online.

Known as the Online Safety Bill, it was officially announced during the Queen's speech earlier this year.

Under the new laws, the government plans huge fines for social media companies who fail to remove harmful or upsetting material.

What are social media companies doing to protect children?

In response to the new rules, Instagram has developed a range of child-protection measures.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it is working on a developing new "artificial intelligence and machine learning technology" to help determine people's true ages on the platform.

Instagram said its latest updates were about "striking the right balance".

"Historically, we asked young people to choose between a public account or a private account when they signed up for Instagram but our recent research showed that they appreciate a more private experience," the company said.

Are companies doing enough?

Instagram say "a more precautionary approach" will see advertisers able to target children based on only age, gender, and location, rather than interests and web-browsing habits.

Instagram said: "We have heard from youth advocates that young people may not be well equipped to make these decisions."

But critics say social media companies still aren't going far enough to protect children from danger online or from companies using targeted advertising at children to sell products.

And some people say the new restrictions stop free speech which is the right to share opinions and ideas without being stopped or punished.

The Open Rights Group is concerned that social media companies will use AI to censor content online, without properly checking if they're harmful or inappropriate, just to avoid fines.

Jim Killock from Open Rights said: "Companies will always do whatever they can to minimise financial risk to themselves."